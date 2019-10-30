A Hawke's Bay man who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his remedial reading teacher in Havelock North 28 years ago has been back in court for breaching release conditions for a third time.

Having failed a drugs test which detected cannabis use, Stacy Dean Hollyman, 43, appeared before Judge Bridget Mackintosh in Napier District Court today, pleaded guilty and was called to come up for sentence if called upon within six months.

Defence counsel Phillip Jensen emphasised there was no cannabis connection to the mid-morning week-day murder of 39-year-old neighbour Margaret Russell in November 1991, when Hollyman was 15, and that cannabis "only became a problem" in his years of incarceration.

Hollyman spent more than 10 months on parole in 2005, being recalled following cannabis and alcohol use which was banned by conditions of his release. He was released again in November 2011 but was back in prison for another breach, involving violent behaviour and accessing pornography.

He was released again on March 18 this year and at progress hearing in August the Parole Board reiterated conditions banning use of alcohol and unprescribed drugs.

He remains on lifetime parole, making him capable of being recalled at any time for further breaches.

Lawyer Jensen told Judge Mackintosh that remained in the hand of the authorities in the latest circumstances, but added: "I don't think they're going to recall him."

He said Hollyman had full-time employment and cannabis use had happened after four years' abstinence.