A group of youths damaged a variety of businesses during a walk down a Lower Hutt street, including several cars at a car dealership.

Stevens Motors sales manager Aaron Wright is now circulating CCTV footage of a boy, who appears to look like a teenager, walking down High St with a group of friends before two of them stop and look into the premises.

After taking a moment to chat, the shorter boy runs into the yard and does a "bomb-style" jump on to the bonnet of one car - before doing the same on a second car.

He then runs out of the yard to his mates and continues walking down the street.

Wright, who was "pissed off" by the kid's antics, said there was a community light show on in town on Friday night which appeared to attract the wrong crowd.

"They've done it up and down High St in Lower Hutt. There was a light show on and to be fair the reports are there were a lot of feral teenagers drinking and causing fights so this was just part of the walking home procedure.

"There's reports they did damage at Burger King and Pak'nSave up the road and places like that."

The teenager jumps onto the bonnet at Stevens Motors just after midnight on Friday, October 25.

Wright said they've had some feedback since posting the footage to their Facebook page yesterday but were yet to catch him. A reward has also been offered for information on the person responsible.

"We haven't caught up but there's plenty of agencies working with us trying to track him down.

"We're pretty gutted though. You try to run a business and stuff like this comes straight out of the bottom line because we've got to pay for it.

"You're only seeing the two cars that he did."

Four other cars were also damaged. In one video a woman can be seen walking out from between a line of cars, which also look like they've been stood on.

He said there's easily "thousands of dollars" of damage although they were still finding damage to other cars.

"We keep finding stuff, we don't see it straight away and then you keep looking further and further and you find more."