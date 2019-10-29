By RNZ

A fight broke out outside the Whanganui District Court between the families of slain woman Jasmine Wilson and the man accused of her murder.

A 28-year-old man appeared in court yesterday for the first time on a charge of murder and a string of other violence charges.

The mother-of-two was brutally beaten and dropped off at Whanganui Hospital unconscious before she died on August 2.

Advertisement

RNZ received a report that a small fight took place outside the courthouse after his appearance, involving a member of his family and those of Ms Wilson, who had attended the appearance.

Police say they were alerted to the altercation, but no one was injured or arrested.

The man has been in custody since August 26 on charges of assaulting and injuring Ms Wilson, but police have only recently charged him with murder.

He also faced new charges of assaulting Ms Wilson and threatening to cause her grievous bodily harm earlier in the year.

Police also charged him with assaulting three other people, not related to the death of Ms Wilson.

Last month, he pleaded not guilty to original charges of assault with intent to injure and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Ms Wilson.

The man was yesterday granted interim name suppression.

He will appear in the Whanganui High Court next month.

Advertisement

Ms Wilson's mother, Brenda Reuben, said it had been a difficult time waiting for a murder charge to be laid and also said she was steeling herself for the court process.

The family held a vigil last month to raise awareness about domestic violence, and appealed to people to come forward with information that might lead to a murder charge.