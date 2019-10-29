New pictures from inside the SkyCity International Convention Centre shed more light on the devastating blaze which ripped through the building last week.

It's understood a blowtorch left ignited at the roof by a teenage apprentice was responsible for sparking the large blaze.

More than 150 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fire which saw toxic thick black smoke pour from the rooftop for four days.

Among them was the crew from the Te Atatu Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Taking to Facebook yesterday, the brigade posted several pictures of the blaze and extent of the damage.

"What a busy week the team had," they wrote. "Here are some photos the team took while in attendance at the NZ convention centre fire last week."

The scene inside the SkyCity building. Photo / Te Atatu Volunteer Fire Brigade

One picture showed streams of water flooding through a dimly light stairwell, while another showed debris on the ground surrounded by a pool of water.

Charcoal and charred parts of the building could be seen on the ground with a firefighter's hose also on the ground.

Meanwhile, other pictures from outside the building showed firefighters tackling the blaze from a massive extended arm from a fire engine while plumes of dark smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

The remaining pictures were of fire engines and other emergency services vehicles.

Elsewhere, road and lane closures remain throughout Auckland central, according to the NZ Transport Association.

Only buses were permitted on Wellesley St between Nelson and Hobson St. Left lanes were open on Hobson St between Victoria and Wellesley St. Meanwhile, left lanes on Nelson St were open, including the cycleway.

Water falls through the dimly light stairwell. Photo / Te Atatu Volunteer Fire Brigade

Firefighters tackle the blaze from above. Photo / Te Atatu Volunteer Fire Brigade

Yesterday, SkyCity Entertainment Group's chief executive Graeme Stephens said surveillance cameras were operating in the precinct but he didn't know how the fire started.

He was however concerned about the worker who is alleged to have been involved.

"We have been worried about that person. We don't know who it is. There's certainly no witch hunt from our side. We have a genuine concern for their mental health and wellbeing.

"We're not trying to find them and get them back. We don't know the cause of the fire. We have concern for anyone involved. We're absolutely of that view. We need to get to the cause, obviously."