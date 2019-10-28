Police in Lower Hutt are hunting for a 15-year-old girl missing since Friday.

Aretha Mason, described as 155cm tall and of thin build with wavy black hair, was reported missing on Friday.

See may be wearing tan or camouflage print pants, a black leather jacket, red high-top Converse sneakers and a cap.

Aretha has friends in Lower Hutt and Wainuiomata and may still be in the area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 105.

