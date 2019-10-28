A 15-year-old Lower Hutt girl who has been missing since Friday has now been found safe and well.

Aretha Mason, described as 155cm tall and of thin build with wavy black hair, was reported missing on Friday.

Police put out a call for information on her whereabouts shortly after 9am today, but within less than half an hour said she had been found safe.

