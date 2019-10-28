A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Taranaki is the sole person to have been killed on the roads over the Labour weekend.

The official holiday road toll, which started at 4pm on Friday, ended at 6am today.

The one death is equal to the sole road death recorded during Labour weekend in 2013.

It was the lowest road toll recorded since the first available records for holiday periods started in 1956, according to the Ministry of Transport.

"The previous lowest was two deaths in 1977. The highest recorded number killed is 16, which was recorded in 1978," its website says.

Last year, five people were killed during the Labour weekend - two drivers, two passengers and a motorcyclist.

In 2017, six people were killed on New Zealand roads.

Police are yet to reveal details about the motorcyclist killed over the weekend.

They died on Sunday afternoon after a crash on Wiremu Rd in Te Kiri.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 2.30pm. Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The crash happened on a day when several other collisions around the country occurred - injuring at least 12 other people.

The victims included a man in his 60s who was critically injured when his car rolled in Port Waikato. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital for treatment.

In another incident, a pedestrian was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ōruanui, in the Taupō district.