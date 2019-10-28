The large scrub fire just south of Whangamata is spreading and a helicopter has been called to assist.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in a paddock off Whangamata Rd, near Parakiwai Quarry Rd, in the Coromandel district at 3.27pm today.

Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene and hours later are continuing to battle the blaze.

Initially, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it was a 100m by 100m scrub fire.

Now, it's 500m by 200m blaze - the size of more than seven rugby fields.

Fenz shift manager Daniel Nicholson said it was not near any residential properties and no evacuations had been called yet.

"It's in a paddock which isn't near any houses so we aren't worried about that just yet."

He said a chopper was on its way and fire crews were setting up hoses surrounding the blaze.

Eight crews are in attendance after a third alarm has been made.