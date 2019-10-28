Good news for the majority of Aucklanders returning to work in the CBD after the massive blaze - you won't have to put up with too many road closures and the SkyCity underground car park is reopening.

As fire crews are largely gone, Auckland Transport has announced all buses will return to their normal routes from first service on Tuesday morning and most roads around the fire-struck area will reopen.

However, road authorities warn delays are still to be expected.

Victoria St is open as normal for motorists, buses, bikes and pedestrians.

Advertisement

Work on Wellesley St continues with the crane still operating, which means that there is limited space. At this time, the road will be open to buses only between Nelson and Hobson streets, to ensure that bus routes can return to normal, AT says.

Nelson St and Hobson St will reopen to two lanes on the left-hand side, which includes the cycleway and footpath.

Though traffic will start to get back to normal, AT are warning there will still be significant delays for those driving. They recommend people allow for extra time and if possible, travel before or after peak traffic times.

Taking public transport, car-pooling or walking and cycling will also help reduce congestion.

The move comes as a small crew of firefighters continue to carry out work at the affected building almost a week since the blaze broke out, causing havoc in downtown Auckland.

AT said while most of the fire was out, there was still work to do - damping hotspots and carrying out important structural work.

A northern fire communications spokesman said about 1pm today that two fire trucks and a fire commander remained at the site.

Less than 10 firefighters were still working at the scene - a mission that is now considered to be in "recovery'' mode, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Anatomy of an Auckland disaster: Inside the SkyCity fire that brought a city to its knees

• SkyCity worker fears returning to work after 'toxic' convention centre fire

• SkyCity convention centre fire: Crane brought in to attack hotspots

• SkyCity fire: Auckland city reopens, clean-up begins and investigation launched