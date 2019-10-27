One person is dead after a large house fire in Manurewa this morning.

Three other survivors have been taken to hospital.

The fire is at a property in Dawood Place at The Gardens, near Manurewa, South Auckland, police said.

When firefighters arrived they were told two people were trapped inside the blaze. They were able to rescue one of the pair but the other person was dead.

St John ambulance said one person had suffered serious injuries. Another was being treated for moderate injuries and the third person was in a minor condition, a spokeswoman said.

The three survivors were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Police confirmed they understand no children were among the people hurt.

A resident on the street said there were several fire trucks, police officers and St John staff still at the scene just after 8.30am.

"I've seen it this morning. The fire brigade is there and some people waiting [outside]. I can see - oh my goodness, something has happened there''.

She said she could not see any smoke but said the fire appeared to be out.

Emergency services have been at the scene at the since just before 7am.

Road closures are in place around the immediate area.