There are harrowing scenes of grief outside a Manurewa home where a person died and three others were injured in a large house fire this morning.

Family of the victims could be seen huddling in grief outside the house in Dawood Place at The Gardens.

Several people could be seen wiping away tears and consoling each other at the scene.

Police confirmed one person died in the blaze, which began just before 7am. It appears the fire began in the top storey of the large property.

Advertisement

When firefighters arrived they were told two people were trapped inside the blaze. They were able to rescue one of the pair but the other person was dead.

Three other survivors have been taken to hospital.

The scene of a fatal fire at Dawood Place at The Gardens, near Manurewa, South Auckland. Photo / Jason Ovenham

St John ambulance said one person had suffered serious injuries. Another was being treated for moderate injuries and the third person was in a minor condition.

There were harrowing scenes of grief outside the scene of the fatal fire.

The three survivors were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Police confirmed they understand no children were among the people hurt.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ staff at the scene.

A resident on the street said there were several fire appliances, police officers and St John staff still at the scene just after 8.30am.

"I've seen it this morning. The fire brigade is there and some people waiting [outside]. I can see - oh my goodness, something has happened there''.

She said she could not see any smoke but said the fire appeared to be out.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• SkyCity fire: Auckland city reopens, clean-up begins and investigation launched

• Anatomy of an Auckland disaster: Inside the SkyCity fire that brought a city to its knees

• One person dead in South Auckland house fire

• Day 3: Auckland fire still burning as authorities continue to get calls from worried public

Another resident, on nearby Hill Rd, said they only heard about the blaze when a neighbour banged on their door early this morning.

They went outside to see firefighters already battling the flames - which endangered other properties at one point, she said.

"It gave everybody a fright''.

Emergency services have been at the scene since just before 7am.

Road closures are in place around the immediate area.