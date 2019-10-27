One person is dead after a large house fire in Manurewa this morning.

Three other survivors have been taken to hospital.

The fire is at a property in Dawood Place at The Gardens, near Manurewa, South Auckland, police said.

St John ambulance said one person had suffered serious injuries. Another was being treated for moderate injuries and the third person was in a minor condition, a spokeswoman said.

The three survivors were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Police confirmed they understand no children were among the people hurt.

Emergency services have been at the scene at the since just before 7am.

Road closures are in place around the immediate area.