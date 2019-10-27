One person has sustained injuries after a car was partially submerged in water at Bucklands Beach in east Auckland tonight.

Police said the occupants of the car included two children who were safely assisted from the vehicle by a member of the public.

Another person received serious injuries and was transported by Ambulance to hospital.

A woman, Megan Holt said on Facebook she was one of first people on the scene.

Advertisement

"My partner rescued three people. We went into water & were told no one else in car. Not sure what type. Just reacted."

"A man has been taken to hospital. I'm just grateful the children are okay."

A police spokeswoman said emergency services are responding to the incident after receiving a call at 9.35pm.

Cordons are still in place in the vicinity of The Parade at the intersections of Whitcombe Road and Laings Road while Police continue their enquiries into the circumstances.