One person has sustained injuries after a car was partially submerged in water at Bucklands Beach in east Auckland tonight.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services are responding to the incident after receiving a call at 9.35pm.

A cordon has been set up on The Parade between Whitcombe and Laings Rds.

A woman, Megan Holt said on Facebook she was one of first people on the scene and two children were rescued.

"My partner rescued a child. We went into water & were told no one else in car. Not sure what type. Just reacted."

"A man has been taken to hospital. I'm just grateful the children are okay."

"Police are still on the scene. Someone was taken to hospital. My partner rescued three people."