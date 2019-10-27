A decision as to whether any further roads around SkyCity are to reopen will be made today as officials remain happy with air quality levels in Auckland.

Several roads remain closed due to the blaze at the under-construction New Zealand International Convention Centre on Tuesday, while union staff working at the organisation have been muzzled from talking to the media.

On Sunday, an Auckland Emergency Management spokeswoman said no further roads would be reopened until possibly Monday afternoon at the earliest. However, she said commuters should expect some disruption on their return to work on Tuesday.

Respective emergency agencies would be gathering to assess the situation mid-morning Monday.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Before and after: Photos reveal SkyCity fire's devastation

• SkyCity fire: Auckland city reopens, clean-up begins and investigation launched

• Premium - Only one high ladder at SkyCity fire for two hours contributed to out of control blaze - union

• SkyCity fire: 'It was pretty frantic' - roof fire spread beneath and around firefighters

She said they were comfortable with air quality levels which were back to normal, although she reminded people that if there were flare-ups at the scene, to steer clear of any smoke.

Auckland Transport will also meet with emergency services at the cordon today to determine what, if any, roads would be re-opened. She said AT and Fire and Emergency NZ were in constant contact and could re-open a road whenever they saw fit during the day.

The fire damage at the New Zealand International Convention Centre as pictured on Thursday. Photo / File

"People can still expect disruptions in place for Tuesday but we can't say exactly which roads will and won't be open at this time."

A FENZ spokeswoman said there was no definitive time line as to how long crews would remain at the scene.

Firefighters had continued to dampen down hotspots over the weekend after a crane was placed on Nelson St to help crews remove iron and roofing materials.

The crane was hoped to be moved by today.

Meanwhile, SkyCity workers have been muzzled from talking to media in the wake of the blaze as union members strike, claiming unsafe working conditions.

Advertisement

On Friday night, the Unite Union declared a four-day strike among their 1000 union members, although SkyCity insisted only 46 staff missed the 8pm shift.

Prior to the Unite strike action, SkyCity chief operating officer Michael Ahearne sent a text message to all staff instructing them to say "no comment" to all media inquiries.

"As you'll be aware, there's been plenty of media interest in our current situation - if you are approached by media around site please tell them you can't comment, and refer them on to Laura Barrett in the SkyCity Communications Team," Ahearne said to all staff in a long text on October 24.

On Saturday night, Unite Union members were meeting at their Morningside headquarters to watch the All Blacks v England semifinal together.

One woman said she worked from 8pm to 6am overnight Friday as a blackjack dealer and said she had struggled to finish the shift due to respiratory issues.

"It was very strong, everyone could smell it."

Firfighters attacked the blaze from every angle they could. Photo / File

She has since been given antibiotics.

Another woman, who lives on the North Shore, is struggling to pay for transport to and from work after her vehicle remained trapped in the bottom car park.

She'd had no word from SkyCity on how they would be compensated for their cars.

"They said they would talk with us from [this] week," she said.

"Hopefully they will pay us the money because we urgently need new cars."

E tū Union representative Michelle Crooks also told their SkyCity staff members not to talk to the media.

"An important reminder to all E tu members. We have a confidentiality agreement with SkyCity. You may not talk to media without SkyCity approval. It could lead to a disciplinary, up to, and including dismissal. Do not even comment on anything you see on social media in regards to SkyCity."

SkyCity was approached for comment but had not responded by press time last night.