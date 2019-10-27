COMMENT:

If Police Minister Stuart Nash was embarrassed that the Government's target of 1800 more police officers was effectively halved by a single comment, he did a good job of hiding it.

He had cause to be embarrassed.

For two years Nash had been trumpeting the Coalition Government's goal to grow the police force by 1800 more officers in three years, over and above those who left the force for whatever reason.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whenever questioned about it, he said that the target accounted for attrition.

He said countless times that it was an aspirational goal as it had been budgeted

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.