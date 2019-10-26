It's been a stunning start to Labour weekend for much of the country, especially in the east and some central areas, and the settled weather will continue tomorrow for many.
But a front will bring wet and windy weather to parts of southern New Zealand tomorrow and, although weakened, that front will also bring brief rain across the North Island as the long weekend comes to an end, said MetService meteorologist Claire Nickson.
Alexandra, in Central Otago, reached 25.5C by mid-afternoon, Blenheim got to 23C and others, such as Tauranga and Masterton, also enjoyed sunny weather and temperatures in the low 20s.
Tomorrow would be even better, unless you're in the deep south and west, where the MetService has issued an orange level warning of heavy rain for between 1am and 3pm tomorrow.
A watch is also in place for heavy rain in the ranges of Westland south of Ōtira in the 12 hours from 8am tomorrow.
"A front is approaching the south of the South Island today and then moving up the island tomorrow, bringing rain to the west and south, so Southland, Westland and Otago."
An orange level wind warning for northwest gales, with gusts reaching 120km/h, was also in place for the Canterbury high country for 13 hours from 3am tomorrow, with a watch for Central Otago and the Southern Lakes.
But elsewhere, it's time to break out the sunblock.
Eastern and central areas are going to be hot, with Gisborne, Wairoa and Hastings tipped to reach 27C tomorrow — 8C above average. Others can also expect a pleasant Sunday, with 23C in Whangārei, Tauranga and Christchurch. Auckland will have a high of 20C and Dunedin 21C, but Wellington will be cooler on 16C, with patchy drizzle.
Monday would see cloud and showers in the west and south of the South Island, but the top of the island — in Nelson and Marlborough — would be fine. The front bringing heavy rain to parts of the South Island tomorrow will arrive in Wellington tomorrow night, and move quickly across the North Island on Monday, Nickson said.
"By the end of Monday it will have gone offshore. By Tuesday any rain left behind will be easing and then it's pretty settled for the North Island."
A southwest wind change would also arrive by Tuesday, dragging temperatures down, especially in the South Island.
"In Oamaru, for example, it will be 20C tomorrow, 14C on Monday and 13C on Tuesday."
The weather pattern was nothing unusual for the country at this time of year, she said.
"It's pretty common for us in spring to get these fronts moving up the country from the southwest."
YOUR LABOUR WEEKEND WEATHER
Auckland
Tomorrow: Fine. 20C
Monday: Fine then rain developing by evening. 19C
Hamilton
Tomorrow: Fine. 21C
Monday: Rain from midday. 19C
Tauranga
Tomorrow: Fine. 23C
Monday: Rain from late afternoon. 20C
Napier
Tomorrow: Fine. 26C
Monday: Increasing high cloud, chance brief rain in afternoon. 24C
Wellington
Tomorrow: Patchy drizzle during day, evening showers. 16C
Monday: Early rain, fine spells from afternoon. 16C
Nelson
Tomorrow: Fine. Chance evening shower. 20C
Monday: Fine. 19C
Christchurch
Tomorrow: Fine. 23C
Monday: Fine. 20C
Greymouth
Tomorrow: Drizzle turns to rain in the morning, possibly heavy. 16C
Monday: Showers. 15C
Dunedin
Tomorrow: Cloudy with some rain from afternoon. 21C
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. 14C