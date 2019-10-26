It's been a stunning start to Labour weekend for much of the country, especially in the east and some central areas, and the settled weather will continue tomorrow for many.

But a front will bring wet and windy weather to parts of southern New Zealand tomorrow and, although weakened, that front will also bring brief rain across the North Island as the long weekend comes to an end, said MetService meteorologist Claire Nickson.

Alexandra, in Central Otago, reached 25.5C by mid-afternoon, Blenheim got to 23C and others, such as Tauranga and Masterton, also enjoyed sunny weather and temperatures in the low 20s.

Some of us are being spoiled with a stunning Labour weekend. File photo / Dean Purcell

Tomorrow would be even better, unless you're in the deep south and west, where the MetService has issued an orange level warning of heavy rain for between 1am and 3pm tomorrow.

A watch is also in place for heavy rain in the ranges of Westland south of Ōtira in the 12 hours from 8am tomorrow.

"A front is approaching the south of the South Island today and then moving up the island tomorrow, bringing rain to the west and south, so Southland, Westland and Otago."

Armageddon Expo-goers in Auckland enjoy settled Saturday weather as they show off their costumes. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

An orange level wind warning for northwest gales, with gusts reaching 120km/h, was also in place for the Canterbury high country for 13 hours from 3am tomorrow, with a watch for Central Otago and the Southern Lakes.

But elsewhere, it's time to break out the sunblock.

Eastern and central areas are going to be hot, with Gisborne, Wairoa and Hastings tipped to reach 27C tomorrow — 8C above average. Others can also expect a pleasant Sunday, with 23C in Whangārei, Tauranga and Christchurch. Auckland will have a high of 20C and Dunedin 21C, but Wellington will be cooler on 16C, with patchy drizzle.

#Timaru had a chilly start today with a min temperature of 1.7C early this morning, while #Blenheim had 2.8C. However, both are headed towards 26C this afternoon! What will make it so much warmer this afternoon? Answer: The Foehn effect. Read more: https://t.co/BHONZG9BuJ ^CRN pic.twitter.com/h1jKxjdMDD — MetService (@MetService) October 25, 2019

Monday would see cloud and showers in the west and south of the South Island, but the top of the island — in Nelson and Marlborough — would be fine. The front bringing heavy rain to parts of the South Island tomorrow will arrive in Wellington tomorrow night, and move quickly across the North Island on Monday, Nickson said.

"By the end of Monday it will have gone offshore. By Tuesday any rain left behind will be easing and then it's pretty settled for the North Island."

Tuia 250 events marking 250 years since the first onshore meetings between Maori and Pakeha were a popular attraction in Auckland today. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A southwest wind change would also arrive by Tuesday, dragging temperatures down, especially in the South Island.

"In Oamaru, for example, it will be 20C tomorrow, 14C on Monday and 13C on Tuesday."

The weather pattern was nothing unusual for the country at this time of year, she said.

"It's pretty common for us in spring to get these fronts moving up the country from the southwest."

YOUR LABOUR WEEKEND WEATHER

Auckland

Tomorrow: Fine. 20C

Monday: Fine then rain developing by evening. 19C

Hamilton

Tomorrow: Fine. 21C

Monday: Rain from midday. 19C

Tauranga

Tomorrow: Fine. 23C

Monday: Rain from late afternoon. 20C

Napier

Tomorrow: Fine. 26C

Monday: Increasing high cloud, chance brief rain in afternoon. 24C

Wellington

Tomorrow: Patchy drizzle during day, evening showers. 16C

Monday: Early rain, fine spells from afternoon. 16C

Nelson

Tomorrow: Fine. Chance evening shower. 20C

Monday: Fine. 19C

Christchurch

Tomorrow: Fine. 23C

Monday: Fine. 20C

Greymouth

Tomorrow: Drizzle turns to rain in the morning, possibly heavy. 16C

Monday: Showers. 15C

Dunedin

Tomorrow: Cloudy with some rain from afternoon. 21C

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. 14C