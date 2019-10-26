Firefighters who spent days battling a blaze at SkyCity have thanked Aucklanders for their patience, support, and cupcakes.

Aucklanders rallied behind the huge crew of firefighters, who worked long shifts in often-blustery, difficult conditions to bring the complicated fire at the under-construction centre under control.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) took out a large billboard at Victoria Park, near the site of the fire, yesterday saying "THANK YOU AUCKLAND".

In a video published online, FENZ assistant area commander Mike Shaw said the support shown by residents in the four days since the fire started was humbling.

"We just want to say thank you for your patience, thank you for your donations, thank you for your support during what's been a very arduous time for us."

Have you seen the billboard at Victoria Park yet? 👏🚒 pic.twitter.com/NJxKyLiLVJ — Fire and Emergency New Zealand (@FireEmergencyNZ) October 25, 2019

At the fire's peak, 150 firefighters were involved, along with 30 fire trucks and 16 support vehicles.

In the initial chaos of the blaze, some of the firefighters spoke of working shifts of more than 20 hours, stopping only for a brief nap. The firefight was complicated by the height of the building, and gale-force winds which tore across the city on Tuesday night after the fire was ignited.

Four firefighters were injured in the fire, one of them seriously after they were struck by a piece of falling debris.

As the central city was closed down to traffic, Aucklanders came to the cordons with food, drink and the occasional hug.

"I was on duty the other day, and it was nice to see the Auckland community coming to the fore," one firefighter said.

A message of thanks from emergency services!🙏 pic.twitter.com/cSCjgEwbrW — Fire and Emergency New Zealand (@FireEmergencyNZ) October 25, 2019

"A cute little child came along with cupcakes with strawberries on top and mum with her.

"I was absolutely famished. And I was so proud to see them out there doing it for us. And I really thank you Auckland."

Another firefighter said a nearby sushi shop was struggling to get customers because the central city had all but closed down, so they gave the food to the fire service.

"Business was really quiet and we felt sorry for them. But we really appreciated them coming to help us."