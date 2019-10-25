Togs and jandals at the ready, eastern New Zealand - a blast of summer heat is coming your way.

Temperatures will soar 8C above average for eastern North Island centres - with temperatures in the mid to high 20s for some eastern areas in both islands.

And the rest of the country isn't looking too shabby either this Labour Weekend, with at least paddle-worthy weather on the way for most.

That was thanks to the ongoing southwesterly winds buffeting the country over the last couple of weeks finally getting the shove from an incoming norwester.

That means goodbye to a strong and prevailing wind system that's made it cold and cloudy for most, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

"[This wind change] is going to show how much temperature and weather in New Zealand is affected by wind.

"For example, it's going from 15C in Timaru yesterday to 26C today . That's quite a jump."

Blenheim would also reach 25C tomorrow, Dunedin 23C and Christchurch 22C.

The warmth would arrive in the eastern North Island on Sunday, where Gisborne, Hastings and Wairoa were forecast to enjoy a high of 27C, Ferris said.

"That's 8C higher than normal for this time of year."

Other areas would be milder, but still enjoy a welcome change from the cooler temperatures experienced this month, he said.

"On the whole it's a nice weekend for New Zealand. And today is the best day for the whole country. It's basically dry everywhere."

The pool will be tempting for those in eastern New Zealand this weekend. Photo / Dean Purcell

In Auckland, the weather would be perfect for visiting the Tuia 250 Voyage flotilla, which sailed into the city yesterday and included activities and presentations at Princes Wharf today, tomorrow and Monday morning.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck also encouraged Aucklanders and visitors to come back into the city centre after the New Zealand International Convention Centre fire drove thousands out of downtown Auckland late this week.

A rain band would spoil the sunshine party in the deep south and west coast from late today and into tomorrow, and would then move quickly over the country, Ferris said.

But it would cause few problems for those heading outdoors.

"It passes over Wellington quite quickly Sunday night, it'll just be a bit windy, but it's Wellington so no news there. Christchurch might get a shower. And it gets to Auckland very late on Monday."



WHAT'S ON

- Tuia 250 ki Tāmaki Makaurau at Princes Wharf in Auckland between 10am-4pm today and tomorrow, and 10am-1pm on Monday.

- Te Whainga: A Culture Lab on Civility, An immersive four-day festival at Auckland's Silo Park until Monday.

- The Art of Death, at Highwic in Epsom today and tomorrow from 10.30am. Come and learn about taxidermy as an art form.

- Denmark Design: Pioneering, practical and timeless, Danish design has consistently been at the forefront of the applied arts, Auckland Art Gallery says. Open today and runs until February.

- Come and Celebrate Asian Culture, at Mt Eden War Memorial Hall from 10am to 2pm today.