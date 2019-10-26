Losing her brother at sea 40 years ago created a void in Genevieve Cameron's life that was always cruelly accentuated by the absence of a single photo to remember him by.

That changed just three years ago, when Genevieve discovered a black and white negative of Patrick Allan Cameron taken just a few months before he vanished off the southeast coast of the Coromandel Peninsula.

