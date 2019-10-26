COMMENT:

It's a back down, but it's a back down worth doing. Labour won't be punished for it.

At the last election Labour promised to force farmers into the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) this term. It's just broken that promise.

Instead, farmers get to design their own system. An alternative to the ETS. It's what farmers wanted. Chalk that up as a win for the farming lobby.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But a win for farmers isn't necessarily a loss for the Government. This is also a win for Labour, many times over.

The compromise lets the Prime Minister show off a bit of

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.