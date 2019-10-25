Police fear for the safety of missing Auckland 17-year-old Michelle Prochownik.

Michelle was reported missing from Pilkington Rd, Pt England since about 7.30 this morning.

"We have concerns for her safety as Michelle may have difficulty communicating with people."

She was last seen wearing distinctive red headphones and a black puffer jacket with yellow lining.

Michelle was also wearing blue jeans at the time.

If anyone has seen Michelle in the wider Pt England/Panmure/Glen Innes areas, please call police on 111 immediately.

