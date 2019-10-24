(Scroll down for our live blog coverage)

Auckland mayor Phil Goff is feeling positive after a hectic week of 4.30am starts since one of Auckland's biggest fires in recent years broke downtown on Tuesday.

"I'm breathing in fresh air and I won't need to get my suit dry-cleaned at the end of today - which is good, because I was running out of suits,'' he laughed.

The mayor said he had been briefed at 5am and then constantly throughout this morning by authorities about the situation.

Advertisement

All indications is that the fire at SkyCity's new convention centre is definitely out - save for a few hot spots needing to be put out every so often.

"We're really on top of that now. We've still got a whole lot of work to be done, but it's getting back to business as usual in the city centre''.

There have been more flame flare-ups atop the SkyCity Convention Centre overnight.

Fire and Emergency confirmed crews were attacking two incidents this morning.

"These are expected from time to time," FENZ said.

SkyCity CEO Graeme Stephens said it would be weeks before the convention centre was secure enough to properly assess the damage, and at least a month or two before they knew exactly how much damage there was.

Herald graphic / Nathan Meek

Fenz said firefighters were moving to a "recovery phase", which involved finding and extinguishing hotspots in the roof structure as well as any fire inside over the next few days.

READ MORE:

• SkyCity fire: Crews battling fresh flames overnight, long road to recovery ahead

• SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire live: Crews attack hotspots with wall of water, carpark 'underwater'

• SkyCity fire: Insurance cover may be refused if 'recklessness' proved

• SkyCity Convention Centre fire: Exclusive first photo reveals damage inside

Advertisement

That also involved clearing out about eight million litres of water, contaminated by burning materials, that had accumulated in the Convention Centre's basement carpark.

Watercare estimated the firefight had used nearly 30 million litres of water.

Auckland Council's Safeswim manager Nick Vigar said that water had initially been pumped into the stormwater network and out to the Viaduct basin around Beaumont St.

A swimming alert was issued for nearby St Mary's Bay.

By last night it had been transferred to the wastewater network, after Watercare confirmed the Māngere Wastewater Treatment Plant could handle the contaminated water.

Fire crews battled more flare-ups early this morning.

A council spokeswoman said they were not sure exactly how much contaminated water had entered the Hauraki Gulf, and water testing was still being completed.

Hauraki Gulf Forum deputy chair Moana Tamaariki-Pohe said the damage to the harbour's sensitive ecosystems could potentially be "devastating".

"It will have huge impacts. Our stormwater system needs to be prepared to handle this so it doesn't happen again. The Gulf is already stressed, and adding all of this contamination is hugely devastating."

The accumulated water had also flooded about 100 parked cars, all belonging to SkyCity staff members.

Stephens said staff would be compensated for any damage to their vehicles.

While emergency services had now entered the fire-damaged convention centre, he had not yet received any direct reports on the extent.

Yesterday they had been focusing on preparing the existing SkyCity sites to reopen, with the casino opening last night, Sky Tower expected to open this morning and hotel this afternoon.