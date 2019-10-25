A former top Canadian justice official tells how a belief that wrongful convictions couldn’t occur was turned on its head by the arrival of DNA evidence. Canada now leads the way in addressing common causes of miscarriages of justice that also affect New Zealand.

"It's a little unusual to have someone with a prosecution background to be still concerned about the prospect of wrongful convictions."

So says Canadian Bruce MacFarlane, QC, a former deputy justice minister for the province of Manitoba. Most of his career, his job was to lock up offenders. For 15 years as a young prosecutor, he was in court just about every day and later ran the whole process as the Justice Department's director of federal prosecutions.

He slept well at nights until, under his watch, DNA proved that David Milgaard was innocent of a rape and murder for which

New Zealand Wrongful Convictions: