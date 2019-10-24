COMMENT:

So the Government is going to bring agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), and therefore under the watch of the Climate Commission, only maybe not, and only partially, and it will move quite slowly. Is that good? Yes. Is it good enough? No. Will things get better from here?

That's the real question.

READ MORE:
One billion at risk: How climate change is transforming our oceans and mountains
Climate change test: How much do you know?
Climate change: How hard will extreme weather hit NZ?
Hoax climate change photo shared more than 34,000 times outrages

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.