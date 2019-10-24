Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Hawke's Bay, making a flying visit to the Royal A and P show.

Her arrival comes on the day the Government bowed to agriculture sector pressure and chose to adopt a scheme which means farmers won't be taxed on agricultural emissions until 2025, if at all.

Instead, the Government will work collaboratively with the agricultural sector to get farmers ready for the pricing of emissions at the farm level by 2025.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a visit to the show in Hastings on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

This is a huge carrot for farmers, but it also comes with a big stick.

If an agreed programme of work is not completed to allow the pricing of emissions at the farm level by 2025, then agriculture will enter the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), the Herald understands.

But if the programme, which includes the roll-out of farm environmental plans, is completed by farmers then agriculture won't go into the scheme.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw and Ardern made the announcement this morning.

