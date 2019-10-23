Auckland central city workers are being told to work from home tomorrow if they can as roads remain closed due to the SkyCity convention centre blaze.
It's expected that by 8pm the roof on the building will have fully burned through and smoke will begin to dissipate.
But road closures were expected to remain overnight and through tomorrow's peak, Auckland Transport tweeted this evening.
"If you can work from home tomorrow or from a non-central location, or start work later in the day, we recommend you do so. Please avoid any unnecessary travel."
Parts of Hobson Street, Nelson Street and Wellesley Street remain closed.
Bus services which pass through those streets are being diverted.
Auckland Civil Defence advised motorists to plan their travel and leave extra time.
"Stay safe everyone - we will have another update around 9am tomorrow."
Worksafe said that under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, workplaces are required to manage the risks to workers as far as is reasonably practicable. In this situation the fumes from the fire may be a risk to people's health.
Employers' needed to ensure stay away from the fire site and smoke and where possible, allow them to work from home, or at another site within their company, outside of the Auckland CBD.
"Risk will vary depending on workers' proximity, personal susceptibility, variation in materials burning, and ventilation conditions at your place of work.
"If you work in an air-conditioned building or office, seek advice from your building maintenance advisor or a competent person as to whether to turn the air conditioning off, or any other actions to take to prevent smoke entering the building."
The Auckland Regional Public Health Service said wearing a mask would not stop fine particles of air pollution getting into your mouth or nose.
"If you work in the city and can stay away, please do so. If you have children attending early learning services in the city, please keep them at home.
"Air pollution caused by smoke can be dangerous to health over time, depending on your length and level of exposure. Low dose, short term exposures, however, are unlikely to be harmful."
New routes for city bus services
NX2
From city:
Buses will start trip from Wellesley Street near AUT (7089)
Left Mayoral Drive
Left Wakefield Street
Left Symonds Street
Via Anzac Avenue
Left Customs Street
Via Fanshawe Street
Then as normal
To city:
Buses will use Fanshawe Street motorway off-ramp
Via Customs Street
Right Anzac Avenue
Via Symonds Street
Right Wellesley Street
Buses will end trip at stop on Wellesley Street near AUT (7089)
101
To College Hill:
Victoria Street West as normal
Remain on Victoria Street West
Right Queen Street
Left Wellesley Street East
Then as normal
To Parnell:
Wellesley Street East as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Victoria Street
Continue Victoria Street West past Wellesley Street
Then as normal
22A, 22N, 22R, 221X, 223X, 24B, 24R, 24W, 243X, and 248X bus
To city:
Wellesley Street as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Customs Street
Left Halsey Street
Left Victoria Street
Then as normal
From city:
As normal
82, 802, 923, and 924
To city:
Fanshawe Street as normal
Right Halsey Street
Left Victoria Street
Right Queen Street
Left Wakefield Street
Then as normal
From city:
Wellesley Street as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Victoria Street
Right Halsey Street
Then as normal
75
To city:
Symonds Street as normal
Remain on Symonds Street
Via Anzac Avenue
Left Customs Street
Via Fanshawe Street
Right Halsey Street
Then as normal
From city:
As normal
18, 151X, 171X, 172X, 195X, and 209
To city:
Queen Street as normal
Left Wellesley Street
End trip outside The Civic
From city:
Start trip outside The Civic on Wellesley Street
Left Mayoral Drive
Right Cook Street
Left Hobson Street
Then as normal
106
Buses will depart ANZ Bank bus stop as normal
Left Halsey Street
Right Victoria Street
Left Franklin Road
Then as normal
105
Buses will depart ANZ Bank bus stop as normal
Left Halsey Street
Right Victoria Street
Left Franklin Road
Left Wellington Street
Right Howe Street
Right Karangahape Road
Then as normal
125X, 132, 132X, 133, 133X, and 134
To city:
Nelson Street as normal
Right Cook Street
Via Mayoral Drive
Left Queen Street
Left Mayoral Drive
End trip at Mayoral Drive near Greys Avenue (1364)
From city:
Start trip from Mayoral Drive near Greys Avenue (1364)
Via Mayoral Drive
Via Cook Street
Left Hobson Street
Then as normal
110, and 129
To city:
Queen Street as normal
Remain on Queen Street
Left Mayoral Drive
End trip on Mayoral Drive behind Aotea Centre
From city:
Start trip from Mayoral Drive behind Aotea Square
Right Cook Street
Left Hobson Street
Then as normal
OuterLink bus services
To College Hill:
Wellesley Street East as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Victoria Street
Then as normal
To Parnell:
Victoria Street as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Wellesley Street East
Then as notmal