Police are investigating an incident where a man suffered life-threatening injuries in Cobham Crescent yesterday.

A 25-year-old woman was to appear in the Manukau District Court today on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"The victim and the alleged offender are known to each other and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident," a spokesman said.

READ MORE

• Police incident in Ōtara, CPR in progress

Advertisement

The man was still in a critical condition in hospital, today, the spokesman said.

"As the matter is before court, police are not in a position to comment further."

Police yesterday declined to elaborate on what had occurred as they believed it involved self-harm. However further enquiries had established this was not the case, the spokesman said.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ staff all attended the job around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

A person at the scene told the Herald emergency staff were on Cobham Crescent, between Vilma Pl and Wyona Pl, and appeared to be carrying out CPR on a person on the footpath next to a park.

A tarpaulin was being erected and police were speaking to several people nearby. Police tape was being rolled out, he said. There were quite a few onlookers.