A non-profit organisation who is the "independent voice for cycling in Auckland" has taken a cheeky dig at motorists who are stuck in traffic due to a massive fire in the city.

Traffic in Auckland's CBD is gridlocked after main roads and motorway on-ramps were closed because of a huge fire, which is still out of control, at SkyCity Convention Centre.

Bike Auckland, which advocates for a better city on bikes, took the incident as an opportunity to point out that cyclists are easily getting around Auckland CBD — while others are stuck in traffic.

"Today is a good day to be a nimble traveller in central Auckland," Bike Auckland wrote on Twitter along with a video of cyclists travelling through the city.

"Resilience in action. Even in emergency gridlock, some lanes just keep flowing," it wrote in another post.

Today is a good day to be a nimble traveller in central Auckland... pic.twitter.com/0010robWa3 — Bike Auckland (@BikeAKL) October 22, 2019

Rush hour continues, in a city that’s ground to a halt to tackle a fire emergency. pic.twitter.com/3oFn0rHoU1 — Bike Auckland (@BikeAKL) October 22, 2019

New Zealand Transport Agency is urging motorists to avoid the CBD or expect significant delays. As well as heavily congested and closed roads, bus services are also severely impacted.

Parts of Wellesley St, Nelson St and Hobson St are closed so fire engines can get close to the fire, which began about 1pm this afternoon.

Due to a fire at SkyCity, there are significant road closures, with bus services being diverted. Find out about these diversions on our website. Please note, these are correct at the time of posting and may change as the situation develops: https://t.co/0bQTGUGA5G pic.twitter.com/ZnB5qy2oV9 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 22, 2019