Drivers in and around Auckland are being told to stay away from parts of downtown Auckland or expect massive delays after the fire at the $700 million SkyCity Convention Centre closed off roads.

Parts of the city are already being cordoned off by authorities as fire crews continue to work at a large blaze that broke out at the building on Hobson St.

A big section of Hobson St has been shut down, as well as Wellesley St - between Hobson and Nelson streets) and Nelson St - between Victoria and Wellesley streets.

The NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to stay away.

"Avoid this area or expect delays and diversions,'' the NZTA said.

"Victoria St is also being closed, between Hobson St and Nelson St. Expect delays and diversions for bus services using any of these routes currently''.