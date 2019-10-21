Wellington City Council estimates a vote recount following the capital's cliffhanger mayoral election result would cost about $100,000.

It comes after results put Andy Foster just 62 votes ahead of Justin Lester to claim the city's top job.

Lester is yet to say whether he will call for a recount and will make a decision by Friday.

But he previously told the Herald it was "humbling to see the level of support from voters and those taking the time to make a last-minute special vote".

"I've still lost the election but it's looking likely there will be a recount, so it will be good to get some certainty.

"It's not quite over yet."

The council has confirmed it has election insurance via Electionz.com for up to $50,000 but ratepayers would have to foot the bill for the rest.

The estimated $100,000 cost for a recount would cover legal counsel, the physical cost of the recount itself and Electionz.com's administrative costs.

Foster has taken to Facebook this morning over the matter, claiming 62 votes in recount terms was a "landslide".

"A judge has to be convinced that it is worth the expenditure and that depends on there being any real chance of a materially different result. Having talked with the returning officer and several other people, they are confident of the result and that it won't change materially."

Massey University local government commentator Andy Asquith said a recount was a rare occurrence, but noted 62 votes was a small percentage.

"Clearly in the case of Wellington where we're talking many many votes being cast, 62 votes is not that many in the grand scheme of things."

But there have been even closer mayoral races in the country's recent history.

In 2016 Andrew King was elected as Hamilton's new mayor by a margin of just nine, squeezing past Paula Southgate for the top job.

After a recount the margin was narrowed to only six votes.