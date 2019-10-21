Eight people are injured - three of them critically and two seriously - after a police pursuit ended with a fleeing driver crashing into another car in Christchurch.

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said a vehicle failed to stop for police on Papanui Rd about 4am.

"The vehicle was signalled to stop due to the manner of driving.

"A pursuit began which continued for approximately four minutes through residential streets, before the vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle driven by a member of the public at the intersection of Glandovey Rd and Idris Rd," Todd said.

He said a number of people from both vehicles suffered serious injuries.

A St John spokesman said eight people were taken to hospital including three in a critical condition, two seriously injured and three others with moderate injuries.

"We have no indication who was from what vehicle or age or gender of the patients," the spokesman said.

Five ambulances and two St John first response vehicles were at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified, police say.

The intersection of Glandovey Rd and Idris Rd will be closed for a number of hours with diversions in place.

GLANDOVEY RD / IDRIS RD - ROAD CLOSED - 6:30AM TUE 22 OCT



Due to a serious crash at Glandovey Rd & Idris Rd a number of closures are in place.



Please use an alternative route and to expect delays in the area. ^JP pic.twitter.com/YtO5EuKd7G — TFC (@TransportChCh) October 21, 2019

