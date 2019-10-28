Wellington first-year students are calling foul after being made to pay for communal damage in their hall of residence they claim was only done by a small group.

Victoria University of Wellington students staying at Te Puni Village received an email last week stating part of their $300 bond would be with withheld due to damage in communal areas.

A student who stayed in the hall last year said the 400 residents then also had to fork out for communal damage, to the tune of nearly $90 each.

The halls are run by Campus Living Villages, the same multinational company

