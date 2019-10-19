A crushing defeat of the Irish rugby side last night has left some supporters quieter than usual.

Irish-born Leigh Osborne, who watched the game at home with her All Black supporting husband and friends, said she enjoyed the start of the game.

"Singing The Fields Of Athenry during the haka got us all pumped," she said. "But then I went quiet pretty quickly and stayed quiet for 80 minutes".

While the rivalry was set to be "pretty personal", Osborne said the uncompetitive match kept moods cool.

"When it is a closer game, we are all a little more cocky – but we couldn't be cocky last night," she said. "We just had to take it and be gracious losers."

"It's never easy to watch a team go home – it was a hard one when the kids woke up and asked 'who won and which jersey do we wear today?'"

While her children are wearing the All Blacks jersey this morning, Osborne still has the Irish flag flying proudly from her car.

Osborne said she will support the All Blacks for the rest of the Cup, but would like to see someone else win for "rugby's sake".

"[The All Blacks] have won it so many times there is nothing to prove, there is no pressure. So for rugby's sake I'd like to see someone else win it, but just probably not England."

Another Ireland supporter Cathy Lawrence from Oamaru, was also watching with her family, said she took comfort in grilling the All Blacks for getting a yellow card.

"I was a wee bit mouthy at the start. So I got what I deserved in the end," she said.

'I'm still harping on about Sean Fitzpatrick being a dirty player and Brian O'Driscoll being spear-tackled all those years ago. The Irish hold a grudge."

Fitzpatrick told the Irish Times in 2004 that he admits people considered him a dirty player, but does not feel that was the case.

In 2005 Ireland rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll was spear-tackled by Tana Umaga and Keven Mealamu, resulting in a severe injury to his collar bone which ended his Lions Tour.

Historical grudges aside, Lawrence will be looking forward to the next All Blacks game.

"I will move on to [supporting] the NZ team. Although, I would like Japan to win, I think they are brilliant."