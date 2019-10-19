The final apartment from The Block NZ has been listed for an auction on November 7.

Built in 1933, the former Kingsland fire station building on New North Road sits on the crest of a hill with 360-degree views, including overlooking Eden Park.

The apartment is not one of the four renovated by the contestants, but a communal unit that was renovated collaboratively.

"A collaborative approach was taken to the design and execution of this last Block baby, ensuring it didn't miss out on any of the obligatory blood, sweat and tears along the way," the property listing reads.

The apartment's madeover kitchen and living area.

Previous The Block winners Amy Moore and Stu Watts returned to compete to design the bathroom in this apartment - and won $7000.

The property is being pitched as the last chance to buy in to the "luxury boutique building".

"With apartments 2 through 5 now sold for record prices in the neighbourhood, there's one final chance to secure your stake in this luxury boutique building."

While two of the apartments failed to sell at auction, both were sold slightly below reserve in the following days.

Only Wellington couple Lisa Ridout-Gordon and Christopher Gordon sold their apartment above reserve, earning them $50,000 as well as the $100,000 grand prize. The final price was $1.6 million.

The bathroom in the apartment.

The other three properties sold for $1.34, $1.39 and $1.48 million each.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said in September, beating the reserve price would be a hard ask, given there had been a "slow down" in the Auckland market.

The fully furnished apartment features two double bedrooms, both with wardrobes and bespoke storage, and the "already famous award winning bathroom" designed by Moore and Watts.

The listing describes the living space as "open plan and full of light" offering "versatility and functionality".