A nice day is on the day, but enjoy it while it lasts, New Zealand.

Persistent showery and blowy weather this month has stretched the patience of many New Zealanders eagerly anticipating summer.

READ MORE:

• Weather: Rain forecast for most - heavier falls expected in the south

• Heavy rain, big swells, thunderstorms: Wild weather coming for already wet Hawke's Bay

• Weather: Rain, sometimes heavy, and strong winds from the east forecast for top of the North Island

• 28 days of rain: Auckland hits unwanted rain record yet again

Today and tomorrow many will get a taste of it, but the relief will be brief as a cold snap arrives midweek.

Advertisement

A low-pressure system moving over the country yesterday and early today brought wet weather to many places, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

"[But] today is generally improving, with the weather getting better for most."

While there would still be a few showers around coastal and elevated areas, a settled day could be expected for most.

Hastings and Napier were looking the pick, with a high of 23C today, James said.

Auckland and Christchurch could expect 19C, Hamilton 18C and Wellington 17C.

Ata mārie Aotearoa. A low pressure system crosses today, bringing cloudy and showery conditions for many. The good news? East coast areas are mostly clear already - the rest of NZ is in for an improving trend (except Fiordland, sorry). https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz pic.twitter.com/wkgUDg4zn8 — MetService (@MetService) October 18, 2019

Tomorrow also looked settled, with dry conditions and temperatures in the high teens to low 20s across the main centres.

But it would be back to work and unsettled weather on Monday.

"From Monday on and off it will be wet, unsettled and cooler for everyone," James said.

Advertisement

It would be particularly brisk on Tuesday in the South Island and Wednesday in the North Island.

"Many places will have temperatures 4C colder than usual."

It could also be frosty in Wairarapa and parts of the South Island on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

It's not summer yet, New Zealand. File photo / Michael Craig

The fickle weather was nothing surprising for the time of year, James said.

"It's pretty standard spring behaviour."

It was possible, after this week's cool change, better weather could be on the way, he said.

"We are seeing some ridging on Friday, so it's possible we'll see an improvement at the end of the week."

YOUR FORECAST TODAY

Auckland:

Fine spells and isolated showers. 19C

Hamilton: Often cloudy with one or two showers. 18C

Tauranga: One or two morning showers, then fine spells. 20C

Wellington: Increasing fine spells, but a few showers until late afternoon. 17C

Nelson: Increasing fine spells. 19C

Christchurch: Fine. 19C

Dunedin: Early rain and low cloud, then fine spells with chance of an afternoon shower. 18C

Invercargill: A few morning showers, becoming fine late afternoon. 16C