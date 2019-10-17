Whanganui Police have charged a 28-year-old man with the murder of Jasmine Wilson.

Jasmine, 30, died on August 2 after receiving non-accidental injuries in Whanganui on July 31.

The man is currently on remand in custody and is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on October 29.

He was initially arrested on August 26 on charges of assault with intent to injure, and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement

Following further investigation he has been charged with assaulting and murdering Jasmine Wilson.

The man has also been charged with three further counts of assault on other individuals, and one count of threatening to do grievous bodily harm.

The further charges were not linked to Jasmine's death but were uncovered as part of the enquiry.

A vigil was held on September 14 in memory of Jasmine Wilson. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Area Investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong said thoughts are with Jasmine's family as they continue to deal with their loss.

"The investigation into her death remains ongoing and officers will continue to work tirelessly to provide them with the answers they seek.

"As the matter is now before the court, Police are unable to provide further comment."