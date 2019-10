Police are investigating an incident in Christchurch after a person voluntarily reported themselves to hospital with injuries.

They were notified of a "disorder incident" on Jarrow Pl in Halswell shortly before 11am, a spokesperson said.

One person was injured but police did not have confirmed details of the injuries at this stage.

"We are speaking to those involved," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a spokesman for St John told the Herald they did not attend the incident.