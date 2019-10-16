The country's two latest multi-millionaires either don't know yet - or are taking some time to let the life-changing win sink in.

Neither of the two Lotto players who won $19.1 million in Powerball last night have come forward to claim their winnings yet.

That means if you live in Auckland, bought a ticket online and haven't checked your ticket there could be a tiny, outside chance that it's you.

Both tickets were bought online through MyLotto. About 20 per cent of Lotto tickets are bought through MyLotto or the Lotto NZ app.

"Every ticket purchased has exactly the same chance of winning big, regardless of whether it was purchased in-store or online," a Lotto spokeswoman said.

"While many players enjoy their regular ticket-buying routine from their local Lotto stores, MyLotto and the Lotto NZ App make it a bit easier for those customers who like to play, but who don't want to go out of their way to buy a ticket."

There were about 1.6m tickets in last nights draw - 3.5 times more than normal. Photo / Supplied

Anyone who purchased a ticket for last night's draw on MyLotto should check it online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Meanwhile, Lotto has revealed that Powerball 2 is the Powerball number drawn most often.

It's been drawn 160 times - including last night.

By the numbers: How often each Powerball has been drawn

• 2 - 160 times

• 1 - 134 times

• 3 - 134 times

• 6 - 132 times

• 5 - 127 times

• 4 -125 times

• 8 -123 times

• 7 - 108 times

• 9 - 74 times

• 10 -72 times

There were almost 1.6 million tickets entered into last night's $38m Powerball draw – almost 3.5 times what we see on an average Wednesday.

The most important thing for last night's $19.1m winners to do now is claim their money! From there, they will be invited to visit Lotto NZ's Auckland office to claim their prize in the winner's room – it's all part of the winning experience.

As well as officially claiming their prize, this gives big winners the chance to celebrate their win and receive tips, tricks and advice from Lotto NZ about adjusting to life as a Powerball winner.