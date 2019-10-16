A prankster changed the name of a Dunedin school to something slightly less appealing on Google Maps yesterday.

In the afternoon when users scrolled around northern parts of Dunedin on the service, the location marker for Logan Park High School had been replaced.

Instead it said "Bogan Park High School" with characters depicting a leering face next to it.

Logan Park High School co-principal Kristan Mouat said the school was "not overly worried" about the edit.

However, it did hope it would get changed back.

"It hasn't been brought to our attention. I guess it's just part of the current climate, with social media and technology."

In the school's media studies classes pupils learned about fake news and information in the digital age, she said.

"So I guess this relates to that."

By yesterday evening the school's name had been reinstated.

Photo / Google Maps

A Google Spokeswoman said overall allowing users to suggest information "provides comprehensive and up-to-date info", but there could be occasional inaccuracies.

"When this happens, we do our best to address the issue as quickly as possible."

Users could flag listings they believed violated its listing policies by clicking "suggest an edit" and then "report".