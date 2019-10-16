Lucky or slightly unlucky?

One Lotto winner is no doubt celebrating a big win in last night's big $38 million Powerball draw, after picking up $59,322 in Powerball Second Division.

But it might also be a day of dreaming about what could have been - with their winning ticket being just one number short of the top Powerball prize that would have seen them take a slice of the $38 million pie.

Two other Auckland winners who both bought tickets via the Lotto app won the top Powerball jackpot, each taking home $19m.

Advertisement

The Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at the London Superette, in Queens Rd, in Panmure.

Owner Jigar Patel told the Herald he was still happy about the significant win and particularly for the person who bought it from his store.

"I haven't opened the shop yet, but it's very exciting. We got a message from Lotto [about it]".

It was a busy day in the shop yesterday, he said, as people made a mad rush to grab a ticket throughout the day.

"We have no idea who has won - nobody knows - but it's exciting for everyone," he said.

The winning numbers were: 5, 7, 14, 17, 22, 29. The bonus ball was 9 and the Powerball was 2.

Thirty-nine people around the country won $15,232 in the Lotto Second Division - nine of those ticket-holders are from Auckland.

Five people are waking up to a life-changing day also after winning Lotto First Division. Each ticket wins a smooth $142,857.

Advertisement

The Porchester Rd Superette in Papakura, South Auckland, is one of four stores around the country celebrating selling one of those Lotto First Division tickets. The fifth was purchased online.

He said he only found out about the win after his wife told him this morning.