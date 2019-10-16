Hastings District Council is continuing to monitor the building at 603 Heretaunga St East that was cordoned off on Tuesday night amid concerns of the building collapsing.

Due to motorists driving around the single lane cordon and going the wrong way on the Eastbound lane, both lanes on Heretaunga St East are now closed between Maddison St and the Willowpark Rd roundabout with traffic diverted along Maddison St or Princes St.

The building had been in the process of being demolished and WorkSafe has been working with the property owners regarding the safety of this process, including asbestos detected on the site.

The council said it was working with WorkSafe and the property owners to ensure the public are kept safe, and was investigating the structural condition of the building on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Depending on the outcome of this the cordon may be moved.

The council asked that people obey the cordon and follow the traffic management in place.