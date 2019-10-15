A man charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Foxton flashed a gang sign to supporters as he appeared in court today.

Timothy Macdonald, 46, appeared in the Palmerston North District Court this morning and has been remanded in custody.

He is charged with the murder of Joeroa Rangitawhi Te Rupe, 47.

Macdonald made what appeared to be a gang gesture to supporters in the public gallery, with one man calling out "love you neph" as the accused was led back to the cells.

Advertisement

Joeroa Rangitawhi Te Rupe, 47, was fatally shot on Monday.

Macdonald is charged with murder after a shooting in Foxton on Monday. The incident led to a police manhunt and the arrest was made yesterday. The shooting victim died in hospital yesterday.

Macdonald appeared in court dressed in a white boiler suit. When the hood was removed it showed his heavily tattooed head.

He was remanded in custody until November 6.

Several schools were placed in lockdown immediately after Monday's shooting.