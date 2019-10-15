Homeowners are nervously watching rising water in the Tukituki River in the coastal Hawke's Bay settlement of Haumoana.

A Hawke's Bay Regional Council spokeswoman said Hastings has received approximately 90mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

Hastings District councillor Ann Redstone said on Wednesday morning "houses down at the beginning of Haumoana Rd are under threat" due to the rising Tukituki River mouth.

A Hawke's Bay Regional Council spokeswoman said the river mouth in Haumoana was "not blocked".

The Tukituki river mouth on Wednesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

"There are big swells running which aren't allowing the river water to get out to sea."

She said said there was surface flooding on lawns around Haumoana Rd, but not a "huge risk" to homes.

There was also surface flooding on orchards around Raupare Stream in the Twyford area.

Flooding in a vineyard near Haumoana on Wednesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

The stream feeds the Clive River.

She said the engineering staff had been working hard overnight to manage control gates and clean the pump stations.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the region, with streams and rivers rising rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The warning is in place until 5.00pm Wednesday.

Fire and emergency services attended two rain-related incidents early this morning.

The first one occurred at 4.43am on Wednesday at Chambers St, Havelock North.

A spokeswoman said that a bedroom in the house was flooded because of the rain.

"Water was coming in from the roof," she said.

Firefighters also helped homeowners on Kirkwood Rd in Flaxmere with a leaky roof.

Hastings Intermediate School told students they could stay home because of the bad weather.

Braving kite-surfing in stormy weather near Waitangi Regional Park. Photo / Paul Taylor.

"As a consequence of major flooding in the school playground and more rain forecast, we recommend where possible that students do not attend school today," a post on Facebook said.

"Students that do attend should wear gumboots! To be clear...the school is open but if alternative arrangements can be made today then that would be wise."

Sustained wet weather across Hawke's Bay on Tuesday caused localised flooding, road closures and minor slips.

NZTA on Tuesday evening asked motorists to avoid travelling on SH2 near Tangoio and SH5 Napier-Taupo Rd if possible due to the number of reported slips.

When it rains, it pours. Hang on to your umbrellas Hawke's Bay the worst is yet to come. Photo / Paul Taylor.

They said that contractors had confirmed minor slips along SH5 Napier-Taupo Rd, and SH2 near Tangoio but were not significantly impacting the road and to only travel if necessary.

Flooding at Makahu Rd, near Puketitiri, 56km northwest of Napier, resulted in the closure of Makahu Rd ford on Tuesday until further notice.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said on top of periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms were possible for the region.

For a warning criteria to be put into place there needs to be either 120mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period or the rainfall intensity needs to be 10mm in an hour, he said.

According to the Hawke's Bay Regional Council rainfall gauges, Napier CBD has had a total of 39mm of rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am.

A resident of Mary Doyle rest home, in Havelock North, recorded 78mms of rain in 24 hours as off of 8.30am this morning.

