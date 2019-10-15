Police are scouring the shoreline for a person who was trapped inside a car when it crashed into the Wairoa River.

Two people are believed to have been inside the car when it veered off State Highway 29 on the Lower Kaimai into the river about 7.40pm.



One person in the car has been rescued and taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Officer in charge of the scene Sergeant Dan Roser told the Bay of Plenty Times police were continuing to search, but the road was now open.



Another person believed to be inside the car at the time of the crash is still missing.

Emergency vehicles lined up on State Highway 29 after a car crashes into the Wairoa River. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Police say its Dive Squad has been notified.

Advertisement

Earlier the road was closed for the safety of those working at the scene.

A reporter at the scene said there were multiple emergency vehicles lined up along State Highway 29.

She said she could see people both in uniform and in plain clothes shining torches towards the water.