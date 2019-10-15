A person has been detained after jumping a fence and dashing across the runway at Queenstown Airport, police say.

The security breach was reported to police at around 3.10pm, an airport communications spokesperson confirmed.

The Herald understands the incident was captured on the airport's CCTV cameras, but the spokesperson said that they were unable to share the footage.

A police media spokesperson said reports had been received of "someone being where they shouldn't be" and that person had since been detained.

"Police are on their way to have a chat."