State Highway 2 through Takapau in Central Hawke's Bay is closed after a truck rolled.

The crash occurred at 3.55am and fire and emergency services provided assistance for police and traffic control.

Following the crash, SH2 Takapu between Charlotte Street and Sydney Street, Northbound road is closed and detours are in place.

The condition of the truck driver has yet to be confirmed.

