Air New Zealand passengers and gym goers at a popular inner city gym are being warned they may have been exposed two measles after two new cases have been confirmed.

A passenger travelling on an Air New Zealand flight NZ768 from the Sunshine Coast arriving in Auckland last Wednesday had measles.

A Les Mills staff member who was at the Auckland City complex last Tuesday has also contracted the serious disease.

As of this afternoon there have been 1471 confirmed cases of measles in the Auckland region this year and the majority have been in South Auckland. Two unborn babies have also died after their mothers contracted measles.

ARPHS Clinical Director Dr Julia Peters says the New Zealander holidaying in Australia was not aware that he was infectious with measles on his homeward flight.

Other passengers on the flight are being warned to be vigilant for measles symptoms such as a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes followed by a rash. It can take between 7 and 14 days to start experiencing symptoms.

Meanwhile Les Mills in Auckland is also warning customers via Facebook post that a staff member who attended the inner city gym last Tuesday also has measles. The gym had only been made aware of it today.

"This is part of the serious outbreak currently in the Auckland area," the post said.

Gym goers who attended the gym since October 6 may have been in close proximity with the man have also been emailed.

"We are also getting in touch personally with those who had close contact with him," the email to members said.

Those most at risk were unvaccinated or had not had the disease before.

Anyone on the flight who is unsure of their immunity should call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.