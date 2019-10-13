An "overheight vehicle" briefly closed the Waterview Tunnel, causing delays for motorists heading from Auckland Airport into the city.

The height limit for vehicles driving through the 2.4km tunnel is 4.3 metres.

Despite the tunnel being back open, motorists were told expect delays.

SH20 WATERVIEW TUNNEL - OVERHEIGHT VEHICLE- 12:50PM

Due to detection of an overheight vehicle the northbound Waterview Tunnel is temporarily CLOSED. The tunnel is expected to re-open again shortly once the vehicle has been assessed. Follow the detour or expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/ZM0BKFOX1F — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 13, 2019

